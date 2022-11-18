Piper Sandler Boosts Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target to $9.00

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oil States International Stock Performance

NYSE:OIS opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $449.22 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 3.13. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil States International

In other Oil States International news, COO Philip Scott Moses bought 58,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $212,805.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,687.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Oil States International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,997,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Oil States International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,447,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 132,278 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Oil States International by 8.5% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,247,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 175,305 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,379,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 583,432 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,254,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

