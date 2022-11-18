Piper Sandler Cuts First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target to $17.50

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $17.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Foundation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.10.

First Foundation Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $804.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.03. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.45%. Analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Foundation by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 337,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in First Foundation by 54.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

