Piper Sandler Raises Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $64.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.37.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $56.04.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,472,483 shares of company stock valued at $195,303,719 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

