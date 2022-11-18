PLATINCOIN Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded up 72.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $34,155.84 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00563929 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.61 or 0.29374163 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLATINCOIN is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 723,032,728 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 723,032,728.18863 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.20483581 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $36,042.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

