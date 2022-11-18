Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) Trading Down 2%

Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Rating) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 30,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 484,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Pluri Trading Down 3.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Pluri alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pluri in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pluri in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pluri in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Pluri Company Profile

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. The company develops placental expanded (PLX) based cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD that is in Phase III clinical trial for the muscle recovery following surgery for hip fracture; and Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of steroid-refractory graft versus host disease in collaboration with Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, as well as completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19 and a Phase I clinical trial for incomplete recovery following bone marrow transplantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pluri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.