POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Truist Financial

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PNT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.
POINT Biopharma Global Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ PNT opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $641.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $10.98.
Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global
About POINT Biopharma Global
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.