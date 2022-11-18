POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Truist Financial

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PNT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ PNT opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $641.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

