Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Update

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BPOPM stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

