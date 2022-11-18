Popular, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th.

Popular has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Popular has a payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Popular to earn $10.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72. Popular has a one year low of $65.47 and a one year high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 51.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Popular by 68.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

