PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. PotCoin has a market cap of $494,517.94 and $74.75 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00035495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00375214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00025125 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001129 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003253 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018153 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

