PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 37% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $454,508.70 and approximately $214.95 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00374610 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00035004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025409 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001123 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003364 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018147 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

