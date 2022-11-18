PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,056 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 28.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 41.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 226,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,916,000 after buying an additional 66,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.