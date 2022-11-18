PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

PPL has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. PPL has a payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PPL to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

NYSE PPL opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.77. PPL has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Several research firms have commented on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 29.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

