Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $74.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average is $69.56. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 921,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after acquiring an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Preferred Bank by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 300,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,104,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 272,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,240,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 25.8% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 212,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,833,000 after buying an additional 43,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

