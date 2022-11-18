Presearch Price Down 9.5% This Week (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Presearch has a market capitalization of $16.34 million and $63,573.13 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch token can currently be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch launched on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

