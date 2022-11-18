Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,400 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 361,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.
Primis Financial Price Performance
Shares of FRST opened at $12.39 on Friday. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $305.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Primis Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.
About Primis Financial
Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
