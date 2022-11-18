Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,400 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 361,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Shares of FRST opened at $12.39 on Friday. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $305.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRST. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Primis Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 82.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Primis Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

