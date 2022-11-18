Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC) Trading Down 0.6%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.09 and last traded at $37.13. 193,747 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 119,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.