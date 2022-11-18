Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Down 10.2%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.31. Approximately 53,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 812,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $148,678.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $2,873,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $148,678.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,290,515 shares of company stock worth $45,284,372 over the last three months. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,856 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 967.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 799,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after buying an additional 724,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,010,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

