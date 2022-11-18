ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.71

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 499474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

PFHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProFrac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63.

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:PFHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $589.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFHC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,747,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,999,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,699,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

