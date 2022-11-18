Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CAO Domenic Lococo Sells 2,396 Shares

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) CAO Domenic Lococo sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $124,759.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $72,169.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Domenic Lococo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $25,470.00.

Progress Software Stock Down 1.4 %

PRGS opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGS. Citigroup cut their price target on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Progress Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 3.2% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

