Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Progyny were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Progyny by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Progyny by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Progyny by 25.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $61.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $276,036.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 371,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,503,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $276,036.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 371,704 shares in the company, valued at $15,503,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 3,920 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $153,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,814,939.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,175 shares of company stock valued at $12,079,559 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.