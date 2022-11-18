Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI to $121.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.94.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average of $120.04. The company has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Prologis by 20.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $432,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.