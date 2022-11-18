PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) vs. Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Head to Head Analysis

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) and PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus & Millichap 1 0 0 0 1.00 PropTech Investment Co. II 0 0 1 0 3.00

Marcus & Millichap currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.83%. PropTech Investment Co. II has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.18%. Given PropTech Investment Co. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PropTech Investment Co. II is more favorable than Marcus & Millichap.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap 10.32% 22.51% 15.86% PropTech Investment Co. II N/A -6.98% -0.74%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap $1.30 billion 1.11 $142.47 million $3.91 9.34 PropTech Investment Co. II N/A N/A $11.03 million N/A N/A

Marcus & Millichap has higher revenue and earnings than PropTech Investment Co. II.

Volatility and Risk

Marcus & Millichap has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropTech Investment Co. II has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats PropTech Investment Co. II on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing. It also operates as a financial intermediary that provides commercial real estate capital markets solutions, including senior debt, mezzanine debt, joint venture, and preferred equity, as well as loan sales and consultative/due diligence services to commercial real estate owners, developers, investors, and capital providers. In addition, the company provides various ancillary services, including research, advisory, and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About PropTech Investment Co. II

(Get Rating)

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

