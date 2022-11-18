PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Mizuho

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

PTC opened at $123.87 on Friday. PTC has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $133.14. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.50.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,634,084. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in PTC by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth $282,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in PTC by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PTC by 72.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,614,000 after buying an additional 192,130 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

