Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PEG. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.75.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $55.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,629 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,974 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,818 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.