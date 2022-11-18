Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up about 1.4% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 586.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.11. 11,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,306. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.40. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.73 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.