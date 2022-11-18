PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $967,800.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $967,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,910.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 4th, Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $65,031.68.

PubMatic Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $43.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PUBM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

