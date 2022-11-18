Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.98

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and traded as low as $1.94. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 29,054 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter worth $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

