Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.98

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and traded as low as $1.94. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 29,054 shares.
PLSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
