Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €76.00 ($78.35) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.17% from the stock’s previous close.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($67.01) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($72.16) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($98.97) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($87.63) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €47.00 ($48.45) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of ETR:PUM traded down €1.00 ($1.03) during trading on Friday, reaching €51.64 ($53.24). The stock had a trading volume of 418,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. Puma has a one year low of €41.31 ($42.59) and a one year high of €115.40 ($118.97). The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.38.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

