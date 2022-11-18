Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.84 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 17th. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $95.22 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00002178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.36238945 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $4,717,818.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

