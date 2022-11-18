Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 611193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$23.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 51.04 and a current ratio of 57.86.

Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

