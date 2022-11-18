PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.06) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

Shares of PZC stock opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.40) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £876.74 million and a PE ratio of 1,704.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 196.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 200.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.51. PZ Cussons has a 52-week low of GBX 177.80 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 215 ($2.53).

PZ Cussons Increases Dividend

About PZ Cussons

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a GBX 3.73 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. PZ Cussons’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

