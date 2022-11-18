Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Reduced by Zacks Research

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

