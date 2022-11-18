Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Cut by Analyst

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$12.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tricon Residential to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.34.

Tricon Residential Trading Down 0.5 %

Tricon Residential Increases Dividend

Tricon Residential stock opened at C$11.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$10.88 and a 12 month high of C$21.58. The stock has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis acquired 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$306,344. In other Tricon Residential news, Director David Berman purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$379,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 855,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,838,250. Also, Senior Officer Wissam Francis purchased 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$306,344.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.