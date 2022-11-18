Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Increased by Oppenheimer

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bowlero in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bowlero’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Bowlero Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE BOWL opened at $13.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. Bowlero has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 228.49% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $267.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the second quarter worth $72,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

