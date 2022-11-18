Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Lowered to $34.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird to $34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Q2 from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.08.

Q2 Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33. Q2 has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $90.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Q2 Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Q2 by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 50.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Q2 by 34.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Q2 by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

