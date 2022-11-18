Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Cybin Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cybin in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Cybin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cybin’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cybin from C$8.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Cybin Price Performance

Shares of CYBN stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Cybin has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBN. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cybin in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cybin in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cybin by 926.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 98,596 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Cybin in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cybin by 370.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

