Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Co. Raised by Atlantic Securities (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atlantic Securities lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar General in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities analyst S. Hudson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $11.57 per share. Atlantic Securities also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Shares of DG stock opened at $255.93 on Friday. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.06. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

