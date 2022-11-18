Qtum Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00012391 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $216.04 million and $25.45 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,416,997 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

