QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QualTek Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

QTEK has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on QualTek Services to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on QualTek Services from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get QualTek Services alerts:

QualTek Services Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:QTEK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.19. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,927. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. QualTek Services has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $60.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QualTek Services

About QualTek Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QualTek Services during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QualTek Services during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QualTek Services during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. PACK Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of QualTek Services during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in QualTek Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Telecom, and Renewables & Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies, including the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QualTek Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QualTek Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.