QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QualTek Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.
QTEK has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on QualTek Services to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on QualTek Services from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday.
QualTek Services Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:QTEK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.19. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,927. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. QualTek Services has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $60.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.30.
QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Telecom, and Renewables & Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies, including the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground distribution systems.
