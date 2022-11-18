Quanterix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 10,080 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,807% compared to the average daily volume of 258 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Quanterix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 57,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,171. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

