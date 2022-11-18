QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock Position Increased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 1,097.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Stock Down 3.6 %

QuantumScape stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 25.68 and a quick ratio of 25.68. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $226,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,950.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $226,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,950.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 30,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $335,047.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 283,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,166 shares of company stock worth $2,690,874. 13.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

