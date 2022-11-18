QuarkChain Price Down 2.9% This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $42.72 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

