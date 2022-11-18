Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Quest Resource Price Performance

Shares of Quest Resource stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $6.95. 368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

Insider Activity

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,418 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $78,441.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $58,470.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $78,441.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $58,470.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,981.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,938 shares of company stock worth $515,046. 24.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRHC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Resource by 93.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 64,609 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 54,259 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 298,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

