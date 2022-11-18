R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.78 and a 200 day moving average of $206.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $259.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

