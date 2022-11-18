Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $72.20 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $72.20 million and $6.40 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.93 or 0.01645572 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013327 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00050261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00045218 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000515 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.02 or 0.01730524 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001622 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

