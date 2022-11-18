Radix Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $220.04 million and $351,291.91 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Radix

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,757,329,696 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

