Radix (XRD) Price Hits $0.0463 on Major Exchanges

Radix (XRD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Radix coin can currently be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $220.46 million and $369,203.07 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00567675 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,937.43 or 0.29569287 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,757,129,334 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.