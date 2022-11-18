Radix (XRD) Trading Down 8.6% This Week

Radix (XRD) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $220.05 million and approximately $276,819.42 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Radix

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,756,979,008 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

