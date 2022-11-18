Rakon One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,791.51 (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Rakon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001528 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rakon has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Rakon has a market cap of $62.18 million and approximately $14,791.51 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rakon Profile

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

