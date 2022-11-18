Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,898.34

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,898.34 ($22.31) and traded as high as GBX 2,035 ($23.91). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 2,020 ($23.74), with a volume of 52,496 shares.

RAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rathbones Group to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,950 ($22.91) to GBX 2,100 ($24.68) in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($19.98) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rathbones Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,198.75 ($25.84).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,932.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,835.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,899.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

